Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 15:49 Hits: 2

Most accounts of the pandemic’s effect on women focus on career losses and the depth of the setback. Our new podcast centers on stories of resilience, reinvention, and hope.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0625/Worked-over-by-pandemic-these-women-reach-for-recovery?icid=rss