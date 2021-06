Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 11:45 Hits: 2

In the near term, strong economic growth could shield US President Joe Biden from the consequences of his reckless spending. But if his administration’s growth forecasts prove excessively optimistic – or even if they turn out to be accurate – he may come to regret it.

