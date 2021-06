Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 23:09 Hits: 9

A highly awaited US intelligence report on dozens of mysterious unidentified flying object sightings said most could not be explained, but did not rule out that some could be alien spacecraft.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210625-highly-anticipated-us-report-on-ufos-leaves-sightings-unexplained