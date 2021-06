Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:58 Hits: 7

Former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday for the murder of African American George Floyd, the killing that sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210625-us-ex-police-officer-derek-chauvin-sentenced-to-22-5-years-for-george-floyd-murder