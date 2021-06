Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 10:49 Hits: 3

The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing inequalities, not least those disadvantaging women and girls in low- and middle-income countries. Fortunately, with today’s digital technologies, those providing health information and services for girls can reach them directly and privately like never before.

