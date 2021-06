Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 12:10 Hits: 3

European Union leaders say they have told Hungary to respect LGBT rights or leave the bloc, as tempers flared in a confrontation with Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his country's new law banning schools from using materials that could be seen as promoting homosexuality.

