'Possible crime-a-thon': Experts weigh in on bombshell Trump Org report

Experts in the legal and journalism world are weighing in on the bombshell news that the Trump Organization "will be criminally charged" and "will have faced criminal charges" by this time next week, according to an on-air report from MSNBC's Tom Winter reports. The New York Times published a similar report stating charges could come "as soon as next week."

"An indictment of the Trump Organization could mark the first criminal charges to emerge from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into Donald J. Trump and his business dealings," The Times reports. "The Manhattan district attorney's office has informed Donald J. Trump's lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, according to several people with knowledge of the matter."

"TrumpNation" author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O'Brien calls it a "possible crime-a-thon."



— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) It's not just individuals now. The Trump Organization itself could get indicted by the Manhattan DA. A possible crime-a-thon. https://t.co/dEAMjNIqKY — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) June 25, 2021

David Corn, DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst, and co-author of "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump":



He tried to overturn American democracy. But he may be nailed for giving a few Trump Organization officials perks on which taxes were not paid. Trump is responsible for the preventable deaths of about 400,000 Americans.He tried to overturn American democracy. But he may be nailed for giving a few Trump Organization officials perks on which taxes were not paid. https://t.co/MYDJtrnNe8 pic.twitter.com/7m1W4YvXbV — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 25, 2021

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and anchor Ari Melber says the charges could potentially bankrupt Trump:



— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) And last week, the former deputy to the current D.A. told me there's a strong case to indict the whole company: If they changed valuations, it's likely Weisselberg led that, and he meets the legal requirement for acting for the company. https://t.co/wC9djFk3VA — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 25, 2021

Bush 43 Chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:



— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) If this suit survives a motion to dismiss, NYC can take Trump's deposition and ask him questions under oath about what happened on January 6. Looking forward to it.... https://t.co/sVNWXGKq6j — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 22, 2021

Law professor, former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal:

