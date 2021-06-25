The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Possible crime-a-thon': Experts weigh in on bombshell Trump Org report

Experts in the legal and journalism world are weighing in on the bombshell news that the Trump Organization "will be criminally charged" and "will have faced criminal charges" by this time next week, according to an on-air report from MSNBC's Tom Winter reports. The New York Times published a similar report stating charges could come "as soon as next week."

"An indictment of the Trump Organization could mark the first criminal charges to emerge from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into Donald J. Trump and his business dealings," The Times reports. "The Manhattan district attorney's office has informed Donald J. Trump's lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, according to several people with knowledge of the matter."

"TrumpNation" author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O'Brien calls it a "possible crime-a-thon."

David Corn, DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst, and co-author of "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump":

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and anchor Ari Melber says the charges could potentially bankrupt Trump:

Bush 43 Chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

Law professor, former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/trump-org-arrest/

