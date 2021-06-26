Trudeau Condemns Latest Residential Schools Discovery

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 00:05 Hits: 7

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that people were "horrified and ashamed" by the long-term program of residential schools supported by the government for 120 years. This, after 1000 unmarked graves have been found in less than a month.

On June 24 the Cowessess First Nation discovered over 700 unmarked graves at a former residential school. The discovery is the largest thus far, and although it remains unclear if all of them are minors, it does signal there might be more across the country.

"We’ll continue to be there for the people of Cowessess First Nation and Indigenous peoples across the country - and we’re committed to working together in true partnership to right these historic wrongs and advance reconciliation in concrete, meaningful, and lasting ways," President Justin Trudeau said via Twitter.

"It was a policy that ripped kids from their homes, from their communities, from their culture and their language and forced assimilation upon them," Trudeau remarked, as pressure grows to launch a national investigation that the government has not guaranteed yet.

