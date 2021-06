Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 05:58 Hits: 8

Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases.

