Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 06:49 Hits: 8

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210626-kamala-harris-visits-us-mexico-border-as-republicans-attack-white-house-on-immigration