Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 07:50 Hits: 12

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the United States have broken ground on a new US$3.5 million maritime training centre in the strategic area of Batam, in the Riau Islands, Indonesia's maritime security agency said. Attending the ceremony virtually on Friday (Jun 25), the US ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Kim ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/indonesia-us-maritime-security-centre-south-china-sea-15097304