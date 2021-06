Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 20:23 Hits: 9

Why would Iran’s hard-line president-elect want a revived nuclear deal? It may be the best way to satisfy, and pacify, a disgruntled population.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0625/Iran-nuclear-deal-may-be-just-what-hard-line-president-elect-needs?icid=rss