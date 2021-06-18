The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Here I Am : Meet a Descendant of One of 272 Enslaved People Sold on June 19, 1838, by Georgetown U.

Guest melisande short colomb

We look at another significant June 19 in the history of slavery in the United States: June 19, 1838, when Jesuit priests who ran what is now Georgetown University sold 272 enslaved people to pay off the school’s debts. In 2016, Georgetown University announced it would give preferential admissions treatment to descendants of the Africans it enslaved and sold. “Ours, as Americans, is an uninterrupted line of inheritance that many of us refuse to believe that we are descendants of,” says Mélisande Short-Colomb, who is one of the first two Georgetown University students to benefit from legacy admission for direct descendants and serves on the Board of Advisors for the Georgetown Memory Project.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/18/the_other_juneteenth_georgetown

