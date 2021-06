Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 07:24 Hits: 3

Jailed journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who were arrested after Belarus diverted to Minsk a passenger plane they were on, have been moved from the prisons where they were being held to house arrest.

