Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 07:05 Hits: 4

SINGAPORE: Singapore could be getting Novavax vaccines - a non-mRNA vaccine which has demonstrated high efficacy against the COVID-19 virus - before the end of the year. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday (Jun 24) that Singapore authorities had signed an advance purchase agreement with ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/novavax-vaccine-moths-spike-protein-covid-19-non-mrna-15088434