Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 08:26 Hits: 5

TEL AVIV: Israel told its citizens on Friday (Jun 25) they must again wear masks indoors, 10 days after being allowed to ditch them, amid a sustained surge in COVID-19 infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant. The mask requirement had been one of only a few social curbs ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-covid-19-cases-delta-variant-mask-indoors-15090552