Brian Williams roasts Matt Gaetz in hilarious comparison

We all have to deal with them. Some member of our extended family, or a co-worker, or someone we at a store who is just so incredibly wrong that at a certain point you want to throw up your hands and say, “Really? Really?” Enter Matt Gaetz. After testimony yesterday, Gaetz decided to go on the attack. Boy, did it go badly for him:

With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won. https://t.co/wt43YAs6cU June 23, 2021

The response? Well, let’s say a retired general had a few choice words:

Hey, @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley’s right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren’t on his suit. You really want to do this? https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc June 23, 2021

Florida Congressman & Reserve Army Colonel @michaelgwaltz smiling & nodding as @IngrahamAngle suggests defunding the military budget because of Gen Milley’s comment. Is this the cancel culture thingy they’ve been talking about? https://t.co/TZadJrTQ3m June 24, 2021

It was Brian Williams on MSNBC who took the information and finally went in for the kill.

Brian Williams: “To be fair, Gaetz—the same Matt Gaetz who faces sexual trafficking charges he denies—did also tweet today to Free Britney Spears, which kind of makes him a freedom fighter.”

Mic drop.

