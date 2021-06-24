The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

No Evil But Plenty of Union Busting at Vegan Food Company - Two former workers at No Evil Foods in Asheville, North Carolina, sound off on the company's recent layoffs.

Category: World Hits: 0

Earlier this month, No Evil Foods, a vegan meat company founded in North Carolina, notified its staff that they were closing their Asheville production plant and moving to a co-manufacturing facility in Illinois. After sticking it out and working through the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were suddenly notified that they would now be unemployed and would be receiving no severance. In this urgent episode, Jon Reynolds and Meagan Sullivan, two former NEF employees who shared their testimonies in our previous episode on NEF's union-busting campaign, join us again to discuss the plant closure and how listeners can support laid-off workers.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/no-evil-foods-union-busting

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version