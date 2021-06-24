The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Americans say democracy is in peril; Biden takes actions on guns, immigration

Category: World Hits: 7

In the news today: A new poll suggests that American voters are far more concerned about the future of American democracy than their senators are. The Biden administration isn't just ending the Trump Team's white nationalism-premised "Remain in Mexico" immigration rules, they're taking steps to help remedy the wrongs done. Tucker Carlson continues to be a major propagandist for fascist insurrectionists, but we quickly learned that pro-Trump militants were planning for violence on Jan. 6 long before they arrived in Washington, D.C. The more evidence comes in, the stronger that case gets.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

New poll reveals deep, widespread fears over future of U.S. democracy

New Biden initiatives will crack down on law-dodging gun dealers, help ex-felons, boost police funds

Biden admin to give second chance to asylum-seekers denied justice under 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Pre-insurrection intel revelations raise questions—just not the ones Tucker and Co. want to ask

China's largest COVID-19 vaccine isn't preventing spread of new variants, may be a pending disaster

From the community:

This is the photo that will define Dr. Jill Biden as first lady

My school board is under attack and soon yours might be too

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036755

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version