Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 10:13 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: A Covid-19 vaccination 'countdown' will be launched to rally the nation towards achieving the 80% vaccination target under the National Immunisation Programme (NIP), says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/24/covid-19-vaccination-039countdown039-to-be-launched-towards-achieving-80-target-says-khairy