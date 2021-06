Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:27 Hits: 1

The United Kingdom’s vote in a referendum on June 23, 2016,to leave the European Union delivered a sharp populist shock to the political establishment there and throughout the West. Five years on, the consequences of that decision, for both the UK and EU, are coming more sharply into focus.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/brexit-turns-five