Thursday, 24 June 2021

Climate change is accelerating, biodiversity is plummeting, hunger and extreme poverty are skyrocketing, and the gap between rich and poor is widening. Reversing these trends will require a shared effort to upgrade, and even rebuild, the systems on which we all depend – beginning with the global food system.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/transform-food-systems-for-sustainability-and-equity-by-gilbert-f-houngbo-2021-06