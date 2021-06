Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:22 Hits: 3

TAIPEI: The Taiwanese edition of Apply Daily assured readers that its operations will continue as the island's government on Thursday (Jun 24) denounced the closure of its sister paper in Hong Kong under a national security law. Hong Kong's most popular tabloid had long been a thorn in Beijing's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/apple-daily-taiwan-hong-kong-jimmy-lai-15081812