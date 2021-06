Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 13:27 Hits: 1

An Ivory Coast court on Wednesday sentenced former prime minister and rebel leader Guillaume Soro in absentia to life in prison on charges of plotting a coup against his former ally President Alassane Ouattara.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210623-ivory-coast-sentences-former-pm-soro-to-life-imprisonment-in-absentia-for-plotting-coup