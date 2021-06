Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 09:11 Hits: 1

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said it will print its last edition on Thursday, after a tumultuous year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

