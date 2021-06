Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:07 Hits: 3

Southern African nations approved on Wednesday the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the relatively peaceful region.

