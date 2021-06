Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 14:06 Hits: 1

An air strike killed at least 43 people in the town of Togoga in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters, after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210623-dozens-killed-after-air-strike-on-market-in-ethiopia-s-tigray-region