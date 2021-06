Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:36 Hits: 5

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The military leaders of Sudan's transitional government said on Wednesday that their forces were united in the country's defense and that rumours of differences were false, in a rare joint statement by the army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Read full story

