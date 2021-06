Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:43 Hits: 4

Iran said it foiled a sabotage attack Wednesday on an atomic energy agency building in a mysterious incident that comes as the US blocked Iran-linked websites and as talks to revive a nuclear deal progressed.

