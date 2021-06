Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 18:44 Hits: 5

There is no meeting planned between USÂ Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 gathering in Italy next week, a State Department official said on Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported that Beijing and Washington were discussing such a meeting.

