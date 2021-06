Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 16:02 Hits: 4

With the production of new cars in the U.S. slowed by a chip shortage and factory closures, the price of used cars has skyrocketed. The timeline for how long this price reset will last is unclear and depends on when the inventory for new cars rebounds.

