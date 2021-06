Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 08:05 Hits: 0

The US and Europe are offering low- and middle-income countries crumbs, so that they can protect their billionaires, their pharmaceutical lobbies, and their campaign contributions. This has created an opening for China and Russia – and both are rushing into the breach.

