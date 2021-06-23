New Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Majority of Americans very worried we're becoming less of a democracy

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 12:05 Hits: 1

The best antidote to hot takes is hard data, and the latest Daily Kos/Civiqs poll is here with your cure. This survey of 1,416 registered voters was conducted online from June 19-22 and finds that a staggering 87% of Americans are worried that the United States is becoming less of a democracy (61% very worried, 26% somewhat worried). Fully one-half of Americans view the new voting laws being passed by Republican legislators in many states as an attack on American democracy.

Other noteworthy findings in this month’s poll include:

Most Americans (52%) think physicians should be allowed to provide health care to transgender youth that recognizes and supports their gender identity.

56% of Americans recognize that people of color in America face discrimination and unfair treatment based on race.

Only 16% of Republicans believe that people of color face discrimination in the United States, but a majority of Republicans (54%) say that white people are treated unfairly in America because of race.

Additional issues surveyed include views on student loan debt repayment, global COVID-19 vaccination, attitudes toward Donald Trump, eliminating the filibuster, and viewership of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, and MSNBC.

The latest Daily Kos/Civiqs poll reveals that not only do Americans understand that our democracy is being threatened, but also that GOP state lawmakers are attacking democracy with their restrictive new voting laws.

This month’s survey also provides strong evidence that frequent Fox News viewers are deeply disconnected from mainstream Americans. Despite the fact that just 32% of Americans believe that Republican candidates for office should support Donald Trump, a whopping 79% of frequent Fox News viewers think GOPers running for office should support him. Just 9% of frequent Fox News viewers agree that people of color in America face discrimination and unfair treatment based on race, versus 56% of Americans overall.

Civiqs is an award-winning survey research firm that conducts scientific public opinion polls on the Internet through its nationally representative online survey panel. Founded in 2013, Civiqs specializes in political and public policy polling. Results from Civiqs’ daily tracking polls can be found online at civiqs.com.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036571