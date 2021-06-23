The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US to Launch an Investigation Into Indigenous Boarding School

U.S. authorities announced on Thursday an investigation into the Indian boarding schools to identify the remains of children victims of such a system.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first native American to act as Cabinet Secretary, said via Twitter that "to address the inter-generational impact of Indian boarding schools and to promote spiritual and emotional healing in our communities, we must shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be."

During a video to the National Congress of American Indians, the official explained that they "must uncover the truth about the loss of human life, and the lasting consequences of these schools."

The boarding school became a mechanism in the U.S. to separate Native American families and shatter their cultural heritage in the life of the children attending. The decision comes after widespread outrage for the discovery of the remains of hundreds of minors in one of Canada´s former residential schools for Indigenous children.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-to-Launch-an-Investigation-Into-Indigenous-Boarding-School-20210622-0020.html

