Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 07:15 Hits: 3

Russia will work together with the United States to locate cyber criminals, the RIA news agency quoted FSB security service chief Alexander Bortnikov as saying on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/russian-security-chief-says-moscow-will-cooperate-with-us-against-hackers---report-15073698