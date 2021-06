Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 03:18 Hits: 5

Heiko Maas has expressed optimism ahead of the Libyan conference held in Berlin. He has also repeated calls for the withdrawal of foreign fighters and weapons from the country.

