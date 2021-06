Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:29 Hits: 5

The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law began on Wednesday without a jury, a watershed moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal landscape.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210623-first-trial-under-strict-national-security-law-begins-in-hong-kong