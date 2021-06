Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 00:50 Hits: 6

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish information technology firm said on Tuesday a database containing patient data, including COVID-19 test results, had been breached but it was unclear if any contents had leaked. InfoSolutions said in a statement that it had identified a breach last week but it had since ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/swedish-it-provider-says-covid-19-test-database-breached-15069642