Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:07 Hits: 4

Tong Ying-kit pleads not guilty to charges of 'secession' and 'terrorism' for riding his motorbike into group of police

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/23/first-trial-under-hong-kongs-national-security-law-gets-underway