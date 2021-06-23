Pride parade attendee killed after another attendee accidentally drove into crowd

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 02:10 Hits: 4

At first, speculation arose that the incident was a hate crime against the LGBTQ community. However after investigations into the incident, authorities found that the man who drove his truck into a Pride parade in Florida acted did so accidentally.

Stories of drivers ramming into pedestrians at peaceful protests and parades have been all too common since 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. While in most cases the drivers had malicious intent to discourage participants from expressing their views, in a recent incident a man unintentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of parade-goers, CNN reported. The Saturday accident left at least one person dead and another injured. While the driver was taken into custody, police officials confirmed no charges were filed.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation collaborated in investigating this incident with a goal of understanding the totality of the circumstances, and to identify if this was an accident or an intentional act. Today we know yesterday's incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals," Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said Sunday, according to a press release.

Prior to investigations into the incident, many including the town’s mayor believed the act was intentional, causing confusion throughout the weekend. “It terrorized me and all around me … I feared it could be intentional based on what I saw from mere feet away,” Dean Trantalis, Fort Lauderdale’s first openly gay mayor, said on Twitter Sunday.

“As the facts continue to be pieced together, a picture is emerging of an accident in which a truck careened out of control. As a result, one man died, two others were injured and the lives of two members of Congress were at risk. My heart breaks for all impacted by this tragedy," he added.

Trantalis noted that while he regrets initially calling the incident a terrorist attack, that does not negate the terror he felt.

According to a press release by Fort Lauderdale police, the driver had been moving forward in anticipation of the parade’s start when the vehicle accelerated unexpectedly. No signs that he had consumed drugs or alcohol were found and he has been cooperating with investigators.

A witness, Joey Spears, told USA TODAYthat he was walking toward the start of the parade when he saw the truck drive through the crowd. "All of a sudden I see this truck peel out and just going through the people," Spears said.

Many people captured the incident on video, including Spears, who had footage of a person on the ground. Photos and videos of the incident also showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while sitting in a vehicle near the place the pedestrians were hit.

“I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration,” Wasserman Schultz said on Saturday. “May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing.”

While the identity of both the driver and the pedestrians has not been released, they were all confirmed to be a part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

"Our fellow Chorus members were those injured and the driver is also a part of the Chorus family. To my knowledge, this was not an attack on the LGBTQ community," President Justin Knight said in a statement to the Associated Press, calling the incident an “unfortunate accident”.

Pride Center at Equality Park CEO Robert Boo also read a prepared statement on behalf of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is deeply saddened by the tragic death and injuries that occurred as a result of the unfortunate accident at the Stonewall Pride Parade. The accident victims and the driver are all members of the Chorus, so it is very emotional for everyone," Boo read from the statement.

"Although the Pride parade was canceled, the festival continued, and the celebration of peace, love and acceptance carried on. As our Chorus family mourns together, we thank the community for their love and understanding," Boo continued.

While the second man hit by the vehicle remains in the hospital, his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting gay patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York.

Wilton Manors holds a Pride event annually, and Saturday’s parade marked the event for 2021. According to the city's website, Wilton Manors, a suburb in Fort Lauderdale, prides itself on having a "strong gay presence," embracing its "reputation as a destination for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community."

While the community said they are forgiving of the accident, the pain and shock remain.

“The reason people like Wilton manors is the whole community is one big family and that’s how we treat each other ... and this has really rattled a lot of people,” Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli said. “Even if it’s an accident, just the loss of a life.”