Big Democratic super PAC to pour $20 million into counteracting GOP's voting rights assault

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 02:59 Hits: 3

The major Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced Tuesday substantial funding for an early push to combat the GOP-led assault on voting rights across the country. To that end, the group is pouring $20 million into efforts to organize and educate voters about the new laws while also mounting legal challenges to them, according to the New York Times.

“We’re starting this conversation early because we want to make sure we raise the alarm bells early about how much work needs to be done to respond to these Republican efforts,” said Danielle Butterfield, executive director of Priorities USA.

Butterfield said the group will be launching a series of digital ads designed specifically to inform voters about the voter suppression efforts and help them navigate the new rules. The campaign is targeted at the demographic groups that lie at the center of the GOP's new voter suppression laws.

“Those are voters of color, Black and Latino voters specifically, and we plan to center them both in our creative and our targeting to make sure that they are aware of how empowering voting is," explained Butterfield.

The group also joined in nearly a dozen election lawsuits filed during the 2020 cycle, and it plans to take an active role in challenging the new round of GOP suppression efforts although though it has filed no lawsuits to date.

Priorities USA also said the $20 million was more of a substantial downpayment on a total campaign, with more money likely to come. However, the group thought it was important to budget in money immediately in order to get an early start in combatting the laws.

The super PAC also isn't the only group already devoting significant resources to organizing voters. The Texas Democratic Party announced earlier this month its largest-ever voter registration push, putting $14 million into a campaign designed to register two million new voters.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2036544