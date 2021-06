Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 6

The final report of a parliamentary probe into the scandalous collapse of the German payment-processing company Wirecard has concluded that the Finance Ministry failed to detect fraud that cost investors millions.

