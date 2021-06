Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 17:07 Hits: 6

The video platform is not liable "in principle" when users upload copyrighted content. However, there are a few important caveats.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/youtube-sees-partial-copyright-victory-in-top-eu-court/a-58002499?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf