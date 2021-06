Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 14:49 Hits: 6

A McLaren, Bentley and Porsche crushed by a backhoe… it’s enough to make any car enthusiast wince. These are just a few of the luxury cars – totalling over €1 million – that were destroyed by the Philippines Bureau of Customs (BOC) on June 18 in a grand show of force against car smugglers.

