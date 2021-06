Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 14:55 Hits: 6

Moscow will only let people into bars and restaurants if they have had the COVID-19 shot or already had the coronavirus, its mayor said on Tuesday, as he announced new restrictions amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the new Delta variant.

