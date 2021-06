Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:13 Hits: 6

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -At least 11 police officers were killed in an ambush in northern Burkina Faso late on Monday, two security sources said on Tuesday. Read full story

