Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:17 Hits: 3

JERUSALEM: Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighbourhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said on Tuesday (Jun 22). The threatened evictions fuelled protests and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jerusalem-israel-palestine-sheikh-jarrah-eviction-settlers-15066756