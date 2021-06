Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:42 Hits: 3

BERLIN: Germany needs an honest discussion about how to deal with trading partners such as China and must not duck confrontation if red lines on human rights are crossed, the head of the influential BDI industry association said on Tuesday (Jun 22). China has become Germany’s most important ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/germany-must-confront-china-on-human-rights-despite-trade-says-15066970