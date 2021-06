Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:05 Hits: 7

New York City residents cast ballots in a Democratic primary Tuesday that will all but certainly select the next mayor tasked with shaping the post-pandemic future of America's largest metropolis.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-city-votes-in-primary-for-post-pandemic-mayor-15068626