Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 15:30 Hits: 6

The Vatican confirmed Tuesday it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law against homophobia, in what was described as an "unprecedented" act of interference in Italy's affairs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vatican-in--unprecedented--challenge-to-italy-homophobia-law-15068692